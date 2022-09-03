Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.37.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

