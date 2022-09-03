Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.37.

CIEN stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

