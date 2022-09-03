Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after purchasing an additional 492,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

