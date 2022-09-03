Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen dropped their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 919.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 8.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.