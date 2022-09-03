ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 153,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

CEM opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

