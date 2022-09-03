CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Daniel R. Glickman Sells 500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CME Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.69 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CME Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.