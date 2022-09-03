Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $465.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

