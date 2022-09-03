Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $64,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.