CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CommScope were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CommScope by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 871,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

