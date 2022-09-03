Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.56. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 11,344 shares changing hands.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

