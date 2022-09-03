Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,783 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,220,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

