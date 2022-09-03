CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $145,532.15 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $145,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,183,520.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $256,446.70.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO opened at $5.96 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several research firms have commented on CMPO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

