Cowen Trims PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Target Price to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.04.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,684,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

