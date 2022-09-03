Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $142,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

StoneCo Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.