Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $203,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in ODP by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ODP by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ODP by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

ODP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.89.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. ODP’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

