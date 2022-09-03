Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $209,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
