Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Covetrus by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 151,302 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,896,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 44.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Covetrus Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,403 shares of company stock worth $1,037,392 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

