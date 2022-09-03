Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $553.04 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $533.77 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

