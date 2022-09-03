Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.