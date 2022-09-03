Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,250 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

