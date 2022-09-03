Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

