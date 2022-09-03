Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of OI opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

