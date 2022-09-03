Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 25,918 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,918 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.