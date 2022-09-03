Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 935,441 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $18,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 870,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 205,642 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.