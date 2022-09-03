Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Innospec by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Innospec by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $89.37 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

