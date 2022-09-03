Cryder Capital Partners LLP Purchases 28,433 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 12.4% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $252,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

