Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.17. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,371 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,704,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

