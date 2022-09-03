Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Sells $100,750.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.91 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 526,097 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.