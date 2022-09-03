Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Sells $100,750.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of DCOM opened at $30.91 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08.
Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
