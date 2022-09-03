Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

