Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIN opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.