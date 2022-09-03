Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

