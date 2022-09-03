DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.87

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 27345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

DocuSign Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.9% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

