DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DraftKings by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 39,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $15.49 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.