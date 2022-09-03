Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stake Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

