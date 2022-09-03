Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Energizer were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Down 1.3 %

ENR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.