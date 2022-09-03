Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.50. Erasca shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 4,244 shares traded.

Erasca Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Get Erasca alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.