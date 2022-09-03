Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.61. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 6,584 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,908 shares of company stock worth $50,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.