Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $102.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

