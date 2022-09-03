Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

