First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $49.90 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

