Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

