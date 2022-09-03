Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

