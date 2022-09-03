Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.
Forma Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $25.21.
Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.