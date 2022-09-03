Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,042,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

