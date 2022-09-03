Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Forma Therapeutics Price Performance
FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.