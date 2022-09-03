Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
