Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

