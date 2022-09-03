Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $19.75. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 861,407 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics

About Forma Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,435,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,042,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 999,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

