Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,459 shares of company stock worth $5,684,171 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

