FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.50. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 23,076 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.