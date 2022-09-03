Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $56.58

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.58, but opened at $50.35. Genesco shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 1,664 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.