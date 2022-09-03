Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $56.58

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.58, but opened at $50.35. Genesco shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 1,664 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Genesco Stock Down 6.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.