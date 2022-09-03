GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $52.58. GMS shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

