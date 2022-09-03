GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

